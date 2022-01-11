IPL 2022: BCCI Gives 14 Day Deadline For Lucknow & Ahmedabad Teams To Finalise Draft Picks

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has given a deadline of two weeks to the two new Indian Premier League(IPL) teams, the Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises to submit the finalized list of players picked in the draft ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Speaking to ANI, IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel said that the cricket governing body of India has given formal clearance to both the new IPL teams, while also informing that the mega auctions will be held on February 12 and February 13 in Bengaluru. The Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchise will join the tally featuring eight original IPL teams starting from the 2022 edition of the tournament, slated to take place in April.

Two weeks deadline for Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchise

Meanwhile, ANI took to their official Twitter handle on Tuesday evening and said, “BCCI has given formal clearance to Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises of IPL. Both teams have been given two weeks to finalize their draft picks. IPL auction will be held in Bengaluru on Feb 12 and Feb 13: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel to ANI”.

Tata Group replaces Vivo as the title sponsor of IPL

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Chinese mobile manufacturing company Vivo has reportedly pulled out as the official title sponsor of the IPL ahead of the 2022 edition. The BCCI replaced Vivo with Tata Group and as per PTI, the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said Tata Group will replace Vivo as the IPL sponsor, as decided in the IPL Governing Council meeting on Tuesday. At the same time, sources with the relevant information said confirmed the development to ANI about the Tata Group being narrowed down as the title sponsor by BCCI.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah welcomed the company in the new role and expressing his thoughts in a media release, the secretary said, “This is indeed a momentous occasion for the BCCI IPL as the Tata Group is the epitome of global Indian enterprise with an over 100-year-old legacy and operations in more than 100 countries across six continents”. As per reliable sources, BCCI is set to earn a whopping INR 670 crore per year, during the two years of its sponsorship deal with Tata. The tournament will be now known as the ‘Tata IPL’ and is slated to be played in the month of April this year.

(Image: PTI/iplt20.com)