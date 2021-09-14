IPL 2022: BCCI To Hold Auction For Two New Teams On October 17

With five days to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the BCCI is all set to induct two new franchises for the next season in the cash-rich league tournament. As per the ANI report, the bidding for the two new teams for the IPL 2022 will take place on October 17. The report also suggests that the last day for queries about bidding for the teams is September 21; the bids can be picked till October 5. Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 preparations are in the last phase, and players from all around the world have joined their respective camps. The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had on August 31 invited bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the tournament from 2022 season, through a tender process.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the same. "The bidding is set to take place on October 17 while queries regarding the same can be made till September 21," the source said.

Terms & Conditions by IPL GC

The IPL GC, while issuing the ITT, had denoted that the tender would only be available to interested parties on the payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs.10,00,000 plus GST. The issued 'Invitation to Tender', contained the detailed terms and conditions overseeing the submission and evaluation of bids, including eligibility requirements, the process of submission, team rights, and obligations, among others. The deadline for the same was decided till October 5, 2021.

Interested parties have been directed to send in their queries or purchase requests at ittipl2021@bcci.tv. The email requesting the ITT should have the subject line “ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams”. Any interested party wanting to submit a bid has been directed by the IPL GC first to purchase the ITT. However, it has been clarified that only those parties would be entertained to bid further who satisfy the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT. It has been elucidated by the governing council that is merely purchasing this ITT would not entitle any person to bid.

Cities in race to become part of IPL 2022 new teams

As per reports, the fight for the 2nd slot in IPL 2022 teams will be fierce as multiple cities are likely to vie for the IPL franchise. As per reports, the tenders will give the potential bidders options of 8 to 10 cities to choose from. Apart from Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Pune, the other cities in the running for the two slots are Lucknow, Kanpur, Guwahati, Indore, Raipur, and Trivandrum.

Image: @BCCI/Shutterstock/Representative Image

Inputs: ANI