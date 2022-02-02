IPL 2022: Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Returns After 3 Years, Check His Base Price

Former Indian cricketer and the current Sports Minister of West Bengal, Manoj Tiwary is amongst the 590 players shortlisted for the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 36-year-old right-handed batter, who last played in the IPL in 2018, had registered his name for the upcoming auction. The BCCI on Tuesday released the IPL 2022 final auction list, which featured Tiwary with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh. Tiwary is amongst the 61 capped Indian players who have been selected for the auction.

Tiwary has represented four different teams in the IPL with his last one being the Kings XI Punjab. He has also played for Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the now-defunct side Rising Pune Supergiant. Tiwary has played a total of 98 matches in the cash-rich league and has scored 1695 runs at an average of 28.72. He has seven half-centuries to his name in the IPL.

Tiwary had registered his name for IPL 2020 and was also part of the final auction list. However, the Bengal cricketer was not picked by any of the franchises in the auction. When Tiwary was last picked in an IPL auction, he was sold for Rs. 1 crore following a brief bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

Last year, Tiwary entered politics under the aegis of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. He won the Shibpur constituency following which he was appointed the Minister of Sports in the West Bengal government.

IPL 2022 mega auction

There are 48 players who have placed themselves in the Rs. 2 crore bracket, which is the highest reserve price for players in the auction. Meanwhile, 20 players will see their bidding start at Rs. 1.5 crore base price, while 34 players have a base price of Rs. 1 crore. The 10 IPL franchises will engage in a bidding war to buy some of the biggest names in international cricket.

Meanwhile, some of the other notable names who have made it to the final list for the mega auction are Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Piyush Chawla, S. Sreesanth, Murali Vijay, Mohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Kedar Jadhav, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, etc. The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Image: AP