IPL 2022: Brian Lara Says GT's Rashid Khan Is 'not Much Of A Wicket-taker; Explains Why

The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise has been all guns blazing in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, after finishing at the bottom of the standings the previous season. The Kane Williamson-led side made significant changes to their core team during the IPL 2022 mega auction and currently sits second in the points table, with five victories and two losses in seven games. They started off the season by losing two straight matches, but scripted a comeback and have been unbeaten in their last five games.

SRH’s success is owed to the changes during the mega auction, which saw many prominent cricket stars like David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder and others leaving the side. Cricket enthusiasts questioned the team’s decision to not go after Rashid in the auction as he is one of the top wrist spinners in the world. However, during a recent conversation with Star Sports, SRH batting coach Brian Lara termed Rashid as ‘not much of a wicket-taker’ while explaining how the SRH bowling unit is currently at its best.

Great respect for Rashid Khan, but we have right combination: Brian Lara

After SRH’s win over Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, Lara said, “I have a great respect for Rashid Khan but I believe we have the right combination. Rashid Khan was someone who opposition teams decided to defend against, he was not much of a wicket-taker”. He further added that Rashid has a great economy rate, however, a player like Washington Sundar can bowl even during the powerplay overs.

Brian Lara hails Washington Sundar for picking up wickets in powerplay

“Yes, (economy of) 5.5-6 runs per over is great, but I think when you have a guy like Washington Sundar spinning the ball into the left-handers in the first six overs, he is an asset. Suchith has come in as his replacement due to injury and he is an asset as well,” Lara added while speaking to the official broadcaster of IPL, Star Sports.

Having said that Rashid fetched an amount of 15 crores as he became one of the draft picks for Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction. He has picked up eight wickets for DC in seven games so far. He has maintained his reputation as an economical bowler by giving away runs at an economy rate of 6.50.

