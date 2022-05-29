Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) is all set to take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The organisers have planned a grand closing ceremony before the decider, where actor Ranveer Singh will be seen putting up a power-packed performance for all fans in the arena.

Just hours before the commencement of the closing ceremony, Ranveer Singh took to social media to get fans excited by sharing a quirky behind-the-scenes rehearsal video.

Ranveer Singh gets fans excited for his performance at IPL 2022 final

On Sunday morning, the Padmaavat star gave fans a sneak peek into his rehearsal in a quirky clip that features him practising the hook steps of several hit dance numbers. Going by the video, it appears that Ranveer will shake a leg to RRR's party anthem Naatu Naatu and his hit track Khalibali. The star is also seen lifting what appears to be a hammer prop, indicating that the performance is going to be a mix of action, dance and power. Take a look at the video below:

Apart from Ranveer Singh, music maestro AR Rahman will also perform at the mega event. Following this, a special tribute to India's cricket journey, marking 75 years of India's independence, will take place. This was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly. The closing ceremony will likely be about 45 minutes long before the final match begins."With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket with a special show," Ganguly told Sportstar.

In addition to this, the much-awaited trailer of actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will also be released at the IPL 2022 finale. It is likely that the entire cast of the film including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya might arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the trailer release. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

The Star network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2022. The final match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Gold 2 channels. Fans can watch the online live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar application as well.