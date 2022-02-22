IPL 2022: David Warner Trolls New Team Delhi Capitals; 'Is My Head On Marcus Stoinis?'

Australian opener David Warner took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday to ask a hilarious question to his new Indian Premier League(IPL) team, Delhi Capitals(DC). The 2016-IPL trophy-winning skipper with Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) was roped in by DC for an amount of Rs 6.25 crore, having registered for the IPL 2022 mega auction at a base price of Rs 2 crores. Meanwhile, Warner trolled his new franchise by re-sharing an image of him, put out by the team after the auction.

Captioning the post, Warner asked the team if they have put his head over the body of Australia all-rounder and former DC player Marcus Stoinis. As per Warner, the team cut out Warner’s head and pasted it on top of a different picture, possibly of Marcus. Warner is expected to miss the early stages of the IPL as he will be available from April 6, and will join the team approximately a week or more later than the tournament’s beginning.

Marcus Stoinis exited Delhi Capitals at IPL 2022 mega-auction

At the same time, Marcus Stoinis was bought by the new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and became one of the top players among others like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan to leave the team in the IPL 2022 auction. Stoinis has been named in the Australian ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, which begins with the Test series on March 4. Warner will play the Test series, while he has been rested for the white-ball assignments against Pakistan.

Speculations about Australian player's delayed participation in IPL 2022

However, the participation of Aussie players is highly under speculations as Cricket Australia said on Tuesday that the players will not be released to play in IPL, before April 6. The board mentioned in a statement that the annual leave for CA-contracted players begins on April 6, and players will be receiving No Objection Certificates from that date onwards. Alongside Warner and Stoinis, Pat Cummins(KKR), Josh Hazlewood(RCB), Mitchell Marsh(DC), Glenn Maxwell(RCB) are the other top players who will play in the IPL 2022. Sean Abbott(SRH), Jason Behrendorff(RCB), Nathan Ellis(Punjab Kings), and Matthew Wade are some of the other Aussie players, set to participate in the IPL.