IPL 2022 Format Explained: Here's How The League May Operate With 10 Teams

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have 10 teams locking horns for the coveted trophy instead of eight teams as seen in prior editions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently conducting the bid in the UAE to sell the rights of two new teams. According to reports, 22 entities bought the bid documents but not all were present during the bidding of the two new teams in the UAE. The biggest prospects amongst the potential bidders are Adani Group, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Avram Glazer (Manchester United owner).

What will be the IPL 2022 format?

This will not be the first time when 10 teams will compete in the Indian Premier League. The tournament had 10 teams playing in the 2011 edition as well. According to reports, the cash-rich league will follow the same model in the next season of the IPL, which will once again see 10 teams competing for the title.

In 2011, the home and away concept was binned and franchises were divided into two groups consisting of five teams each. The current 60-match format was also scrapped and the tournament was extended to 74 games, including four knockout matches. Every team was required to play a total of 14 games before the knockout stage, twice each against the remaining four members of their own group, one each against four members of the other group, and twice against the remaining one franchise.

After the completion of the league stage, the teams were pooled together and ranked on the basis of their points or net run rate with the top four teams becoming eligible for qualification to the knockout stage. The knockout stage comprised of four games — Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final, the same model exists even today. Qualifier 1 was played between the top two sides and the winning team went straight to the final, while the losing team waited for the winner of the Eliminator game to advance to Qualifier 2. Whichever team wins Qualifier 2, gets through to the final to face the winner of Qualifier 1.

(Image: IPLT20/BCCI)