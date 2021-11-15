IPL 2022: Former Australia Spinner Predicts David Warner's Next Franchise And It's Not SRH

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg feels that the Royal Challengers Bangalore will target David Warner in the upcoming IPL. Hogg pointed out the fact that Virat Kohli has relinquished the captaincy role and the Challengers will be looking for someone who can lead the team from the front.

Failing to impress at SRH last IPL 2021, David Warner was first stripped from captaincy and then also lost his place in the playing XI. At the end of the IPL, the swashbuckling left-hander hinted that he no longer will be seen donning the SRH jersey.

"I don't think Warner will play for SRH anymore. I think there is a bit of a relationship problem between the franchise management and David Warner. I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up at RCB because that kind of wicket will suit him at Bangalore and they need a leader. The RCB might get him in because of his captaincy record as Kohli has relinquished his post" Brad Hogg said speaking on his YouTube channel.

But post a poor run of form, Warner bounced back in style during the recently concluded T20 World Cup playing a key role as Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. For his brilliant batting throughout the series (289 runs in 7 innings), Warner was adjudged as the player of the tournament and now is likely to attract a lot of bids.

New Zealand vs Australia: Brad Hogg says Australia's field placement was on point

Brad Hogg pointed out that Australia got the stranglehold over New Zealand in the powerplay overs and a lot is to be credited to the brilliant placement of the field. The Australian bowling unit only conceded 32 runs in the powerplay and picked up one wicket.

"Australia's field placement was on point, they planned exceptionally well. Did not allow openers to take singles freely, they bowled straight lines so that they played straight instead of square. When Williamson came on, there was a slight tweak. Finch pushed the point in close and put in a gully as well so Williamson does not play the dab to the third man so freely." he said.

Image: @Brad__Hogg Instagram/ PTI