IPL 2022: Former India Bowling Coach Joins Kolkata Knight Riders

Former Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun has been roped in by two times IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Bharat Arun takes over from former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills, who was in the job since the 2020 edition of the IPL. The 59-year-old who was the bowling coach of the Indian national team for seven years left the role in November following the expiration of his contract and now will be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders. This stint will be the coaches first in the IPL.

Speaking to KKR official, Bharat Arun expressed his delight in being a part of the franchise and said he has always admired the way the club was run. "I'm very excited and looking forward to becoming part of a highly successful franchise, such as the Knight Riders. I have admired the Knight Riders franchise for not only being very successful in the IPL and around the world in T20 leagues but also for the way it is very professionally run," he said.

Looking forward to working with Arun says Head coach Brendon McCullum

The team's head coach Brendon McCullum too said that the appointment will help the team in IPL 2022 as Arun brings in a rich experience of having coached at the international level "A warm welcome to B Arun to the KKR coaching staff. With a strong and successful pedigree in the international game, I’m sure Arun will complement the current staff we have and I look forward to working with him. His experience at the international level and the ability to give confidence and clarity to our bowling group will be important as we attempt to quickly align a new group of players to the values and style of play for KKR," McCullum was quoted as saying in a statement released by KKR.

Image: AP