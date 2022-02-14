IPL 2022: From CSK To SRH, Here's Predicted Playing XIs Of All 10 Teams After Mega Auction

After a two-day marathon, the IPL 2022 mega auction concluded on Sunday, with some of the biggest names in cricket being picked for eye-popping sums. A total of 204 players, including 67 overseas cricketers, were sold during the big event, with ten franchises spending a record Rs. 551 crore in total. The 204 players sold at the auction were picked from a pool of 590 cricketers who were shortlisted by the BCCI.

Indian players, in particular, were in high demand. Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player purchased at this year's auction. The Mumbai Indians paid Rs. 15.25 crore for Ishan, making him the second most expensive Indian player in auction history.

Indian bowlers also bagged big bucks at the auction. Deepak Chahar was the most expensive buy amongst the Indian bowlers, going to Chennai Super Kings for an eye-opening sum of Rs. 14 crore. Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna were also sold for more than Rs.10 crore each. Meanwhile, let's take a look at how each team's playing XI could look in the upcoming season.

IPL 2022: Predicted Playing XIs of all 10 teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Rajyavardhan Hangarekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Alex Hales, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Kartik Tyagi, J Suchith/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: Jason Roy, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Sadarangani, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson/Alzarri Joseph.

Image: IPL/Instagram

