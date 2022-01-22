IPL 2022: Gary Kirsten Reveals Why Ahmedabad Went With Hardik Pandya As Captain

The IPL 2022 Mega auction is just around the corner and teams have already retained players before getting into a bidding war. Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the new franchisees who are added to IPL 2022 and both teams have revealed their players signed ahead of the auction. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

The Ahmedabad franchise has named Hardik Pandya captain of the team, while Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan will be the other two players joining him. Ahead of the auction the batting coach and mentor Gary Kirsten have spoken about why Hardik Pandya was chosen to lead the Ahmedabad IPL team.

IPL 2022: Gary Kirsten on why Hardik Pandya was named the skipper of the Ahmedabad IPL team

Ahmedabad has picked Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore). While Kirsten will be the mentor and batting coach, Ashish Nehra will be the coach of the team. Speaking about Hardik Pandya's selection as the skipper of the Ahmedabad IPL team, Kirsten while speaking on the Star Sports programme ' IPL Selection Day' said that he is looking forward to working with Hardik as a young and new captain. He said that Pandya will be really motivated to come in and make a plan and show what he is capable of at this level of the game as a leader. He also said that Hardik Pandya is really keen to get into the mix and get involved.

Shedding more light Hardik Pandya's captaincy Kirsten added "I think he understands the importance of this tournament. What I have heard is that he is raring to go and get into the mix from a leadership perspective. So, I think that's really exciting for us to have a player with such a level of skill, motivated to do well in this competition,".

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya message to fans on joining Ahmedabad team

In a video message, Hardik Pandya said that he is super excited to start the journey with the new IPL team in Ahmedabad. He also thanked the owners and managed for putting faith in him as skipper of the new IPL 2022 team. He even welcomed SHubman Gill and Rashid Khan to the team.

Kem cho Ahmedabad 👋😊 pic.twitter.com/ZsuaX6PADY — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 22, 2022

Image: Gary Kirsten / Twitter/ PTI