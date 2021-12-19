IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir On Appointment As Mentor Of Lucknow Franchise; 'It’s A Privilege'

Former India opening batter and now Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to confirm his appointment as a mentor to the Lucknow IPL team that will debut in IPL 2022. Taking to Twitter the two-time IPL winning captain wrote that it would be a privilege to be a part of the IPL once again and that there still is a burning desire in him

"​It’s a privilege to be in the contest again. Thanks, Dr Goenka for including me in #LucknowIPLTeam as its mentor. The fire to win still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me. I won’t be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit & soul of UP​," he tweeted.

This was the Lucknow IPL team's second appointment after the Sanjiv Goenka led conglomerate appointed former Zimbabwe captain and former Punjab Kings (PBKS) assistant coach Andy Flower as the head coach for their debut IPL 2022 campaign.

Sanjiv Goenka too took to social media to release a statement to welcome Gambhir’s inclusion as a mentor and said, "Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him.” In December 2018, the former Indian batter announced his retirement from international cricket and moved into politics but has continued being associated with cricket, having taken up a role of a commentator.

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad's ownership still in question

As for the other new IPL franchise, Ahmedabad are yet to make an announcement. It is understood that both the unnamed franchises might reveal their names along with the three retentions on December 25, 2021. Sources within the Lucknow franchise have confirmed that the team has confirmed deals with KL Rahul and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan while Ishan Kishan is likely to be the third signing. As for the Ahmedabad franchise, BCCI are yet to give them a green signal as their fate hangs in a balance as CVC Sports are found to have investments in UK betting companies, something the IPL ownership rules does not allow owners to have anything to do with betting.

