IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Reveal Date To Finally Unveil 'new Jersey' For Upcoming Season

The newly formed Gujarat Titans team have finally released the date of their jersey unveiling as the new season of IPL approaches. The IPL 2022 will get underway from March 26 and Gujarat Titans is one of the two teams in this year's competition, with the other being Lucknow Super Giants.

Unveiling date of Gujarat Titans jersey for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans will be unveiling their jersey at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The event is expected to be graced by players, partners and other dignitaries. Gujarat Titans will set another benchmark with the launch of the team jersey, designed to elicit active fan engagement.

📽️ Releasing on Sunday, March 13: 𝙅𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙮 𝙅𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙞 𝙆𝙤𝙞 𝙉𝙖𝙝𝙞! #GujaratTitans

Gujarat Titans schedule

Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their campaign against another new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28. The Titans are a part of Group B and will take on their fellow group members Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings twice.

They will also play their Group A counterparts Lucknow Super Giants twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once. The team will be led by Hardik Pandya with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami and Shubman Gill being the other big names of the team.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharsan