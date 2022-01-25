IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Explains Captaincy Philosophy; 'I Set The Culture, I Set Attitude'

Hardik Pandya is all set to take on the new leadership responsibilities at the newly inducted Ahmedabad IPL franchise in this year's edition of the tournament. The focus has been on the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder ever since the franchise named their three picks and confirmed prior speculations that the 28-year old would lead the side.

The Ahmedabad IPL team signed Hardik and star spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each, while they paid Rs 7 crore to sign Shubman Gill. In a recent interview, Hardik explained his captaincy philosophy by highlighting how he hopes to lead the new team in IPL 2022.

Hardik Pandya explains his captaincy philosophy ahead of IPL 2022

While speaking on Back Stage With Boria Majumdar, Hardik Pandya said, "My way of leadership is that I want to set examples, create culture and attitude which the team wants to play with. I want to set the precedent. My philosophy is not that too complicated. (Want to ) Make sure everyone is in the right spirits, the environment is nice, the players are feeling at home and once everyone is comfortable they all know what their potential is."

So is he bowling full tilt? Will he be the all rounder India wants him to be in the @IPL ? Who is his role model as leader? @hardikpandya7 candid and forthright on all things and his leader mentor @msdhoni #BackstageWithBoria @R1SEWorldwide pic.twitter.com/y2f1JSk7u6 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 25, 2022

With the Ahmedabad IPL team having confirmed their three picks, it remains to be seen who they would sign at the IPL 2022 auction, which is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The franchise, which was bought by CVC Capitals Partners, has already finalized its coaching staff, with former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra and former South African batter Gary Kirsten to share the responsibilities of head coach. Meanwhile, former English batter Vikram Solanki was named the team's director.

While it remains to be seen how Hardik would lead as a captain, he proved himself as an exceptional asset to the Mumbai Indians during his seven-season stint because of his all-rounder abilities. The 28-year old smacked 1,476 runs in 92 matches, at a decent average of 27.33 and an outstanding strike rate of 153.91. His innings included four fifties, 97 fours and a staggering 98 sixes. Moreover, he also picked up 42 wickets, with a career-best of 3/20.