IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Gives Update On Fitness After Reportedy Becoming Ahmedabad Skipper

With Hardik Pandya expected to be appointed the captain of the CVC-owned Ahmedabad franchise soon, the Indian all-rounder also provided his fans with a fitness update.

The 28-year old shared a video in which he can be seen training hard and practising in the nets.

Hardik Pandya provides his fitness update

Taking to his official Twitter account, Hardik Pandya posted a video with an apt caption: "Step by step. Putting in the hard yards." The Baroda born cricketer can be seen performing runs on the ground and practising his batting in the nets. The 28-year old can also be seen playing all kinds of shots against both pace and spin.

Step by step. Putting in the hard yards 💪 pic.twitter.com/MXS34E4zCF — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 10, 2022

Will Hardik Pandya be Ahmedabad's captain?

According to PTI, Hardik Pandya's appointment as the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 season is imminent since the BCCI has given the all-clear via a letter of intent to the team. An IPL source told PTI, "Yes, the Ahmedabad franchise has received their Letter of Intent. However, they have been doing their back-room work for some time as it's a huge process. As far as we know, Hardik has been zeroed in on as the captain of the franchise."

The source also added that the Ahmedabad franchise has also almost finalized the deals for star spinner Rashid Khan and outstanding wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan. As per the rules, the two franchises (Lucknow being the other) will have the right to select three players (two Indians and a foreigner) from the available pool of players as a part of their draft picks before the IPL 2022 mega auction takes place in February.

"Hardik with his local connect and being a proven IPL performer for Mumbai Indians for so long was an obvious choice as captain and premier player. The franchise has almost finalised its deal with Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan and dashing keeper-batter Ishan Kishan as their second and third picks from the draft. As of now, that's what is finalised unless there are changes at the last moment," added the IPL source.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad franchise has already appointed Ashish Nehra as the team's new head coach. Vikram Solanki will be the team's director, with Gary Kirsten appointed as the franchise's mentor.