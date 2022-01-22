IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Special Message For Fans After Being Named Ahmedabad Skipper

Hardik Pandya's innings with Mumbai Indians have finally ended with the all-rounder set to lead the Ahmedabad franchise in IPL 2022. The new franchise has also picked Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill for the IPL 2022 season. Heading to the Ahmedabad franchise for IPL 2022 ends Hardik Pandya's seven-year association with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.. Ahead of playing for the new team Hardik Pandya has a special message for his fans.

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya message to fans on joining Ahmedabad team

In a video message shared by Star Sports on its social media, Hardik Pandya said that he is super excited to start the journey with the new IPL team Ahmedabad. He also thanked the owners and managed for putting faith in him as skipper of the new IPL 2022 team. He even welcomed SHubman Gill and Rashid Khan to the team.

.@hardikpandya7 is all set to ⭐ as the ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ of #TeamAhmedabad!



Joining him would be @ShubmanGill and @rashidkhan_19 😍



Drop your thoughts 👇 on these picks for #VIVOIPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/syNOjliEFJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2022

Ahmedabad reveal their three players for IPL 2022

The Ahmedabad franchise signed Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore, while Shubman Gill will be paid Rs 7 crore. This will be the first time that Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan will be playing in the same team. Hardik Pandya during his seven-season stay at Mumbai Indians scored 1476 runs at a strike rate of 153.91 and also picked 42 wickets at a strike rate of 20.69.

Rashid Khan who previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad featured for the Orange Army in 76 matches and picked up 93 wickets at an economy rate of 6.33. Shubman Gill on the other hand was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team representing them in 58 matches and scoring 1417 runs at 31.48 with 10 half-century scores.