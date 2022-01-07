IPL 2022: How Much Is Left With Each Franchise? List Of Players Retained By 8 Teams

The eight original Indian Premier League (IPL) teams selected their list of retained players on November 30, ahead of the IPL 2022 players mega auctions, which are expected to take place in the month of February. Two new franchises are set to join the tournament, starting from this year and cricket fans are excited to see players going under the hammer during the auctions. While the new Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises select three players each ahead of the mega auctions, here’s a look at the list of retained players by the eight original teams and how much many they have left in their purse after the retentions.

List of retained players and amount left in the purse

Mumbai Indians - The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians(MI) retained Rohit Sharma for INR 16 crores, Jasprit Bumrah for INR 12 crores, Suryakumar Yadav for INR 8 crores, and Kieron Pollard for INR 6 crore. Having retained four players in total, they walk into the IPL 2022 mega auction with an amount of INR 48 crores left in their allocated purse.

The defending champions of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings(CSK) retained Jadeja for INR 16 crores, MS Dhoni for INR 12 crores, Moeen Ali for INR 8 crores, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for INR 6 crores. They now have an amount of INR 48 crores left in their purse ahead of the mega auction.

The Bangalore-based unit, Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) retained three players ahead of the auction. Virat Kohli for INR 15 crores, Glenn Maxwell for INR 11 crores, and Mohammed Siraj for INR 7 crores were the three retentions and the team has now INR 57 crores left in their purse.

The most notable absentee from the list of retained players by Punjab Kings(PBKS) was KL Rahul, who opted to ply his trade for a different team this time. Mayank Agarwal for INR 12 crores and Arshdeep Singh for INR 4 crores were the two retentions by PBKS. They head into the mega auction with an amount of INR 72 crores left in their purse.

Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) opted not to retain David Warner ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and retained Kane Williamson for INR 14 crores, Abdul Samad for INR 4 crores, and Umran Malik for INR 4 crores. They head to the mega auction with INR 68 crores left in their purse.

After reaching the IPL playoffs for the second consecutive season in 2021, Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for INR 16 crores, Axar Patel for INR 9 crores, Prithvi Shaw for INR 7.5 crores, and Anrich Nortje for INR 6.5 crores. Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin were the most notable absentees and can be expected to play for some other team. They head into the mega auction with INR 47.5 crores left in the purse.

IPL 2022 finalists Kolkata Knight Riders opted not to retain their skipper Eoin Morgan and retained Andre Russell for INR 12 crores, Varun Chakravarthy for INR 8 crores, Venkatesh Iyer for INR 8 crores, and Sunil Narine for INR 6 crores. They now have INR 48 crores left in their purse, ahead of the mega auction.

After a disappointing 2021 season, Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson for INR 14 crores, Jos Buttler for INR 10 crores, and Yashasvi Jaiswal for INR 4 crores. They have an amount of INR 62 crores left in their purse for the mega auction.

