IPL 2022: Important Details On Date And Schedule Of Mega Auctions Reportedly Revealed

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is expected to take place in the first week of February if reports are to be believed. Similar to the one in 2018, the auction is expected to be a two-day affair but this time it will be a 10 teams affair with the inclusion of two new franchises (Ahmedabad and Lucknow)

Moreover, as per the reports, either Bangalore or Hyderabad will host the auction, although nothing official regarding the city has come to the fore. Earlier, the auction was reported to be taking place in early January or in the last week of January, but it has now been delayed as the BCCI is yet to take a call on CVC Capital’s association with the IPL.

CVC Capitals acquired the team from Ahmedabad for a whopping price of Rs 5625 crore, however, the BCCI is yet to give them a green signal due to their alleged links to betting organizations. Even as Lucknow have started their process of building their team, Ahmedabad are yet to pull their socks up.

Back in 2018, as many as 578 players went under the hammer with eight teams taking part. However, this time around, more cricketers are expected since 10 teams are involved. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, having beaten the Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals of the last season.

Overseas owners do not realize that Indian coaches are qualified, says Saba Karim

Prior to the IPL 2022 mega auction, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim said that the overseas teams in franchise cricket tends to undermine the quality of Indian coaches. He put forth his opinions while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast.

"Players from India are not allowed to play in the overseas T20 leagues. If they are allowed to play, their owners might be prompted to bring an Indian coach as well. Women players are allowed to play in those leagues, and the progress has been amazing. Until overseas owners do not realize that Indian coaches are qualified and have the credentials, the situation will remain the same," Karim said.