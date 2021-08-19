IPL 2022 Likely To Have Two New Teams; Here's Latest Update By BCCI Officials

The second phase of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway in the UAE from September 19 in Dubai. As preparations for the remaining matches of IPL 2021 get underway, a new development has emerged in regards to the IPL 2022 season. The talks surrounding the addition of two new teams in the league could very much happen in the IPL 2022 with BCCI officials giving an update regarding IPL 2022 new teams.

10 teams in IPL 2022

According to a report by Insidesport, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer, Arun Dhumal, spoke about new IPL teams and said that the work at present was in progress. He said, “Everybody is looking up to the IPL now; we believe it will be an exciting tournament in the UAE. This would be the last season of the IPL with 8 teams. Surely, there will be 10 teams next time. We are working on that." When asked about when the IPL 2022 new teams will be finalised, the BCCI official refused to reveal further on the issue.

BCCI announces schedule for remainder of VIVO IPL 2021 in UAE.



The 14th season, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with the final taking place on 15th October.



More details here - https://t.co/ljH4ZrfAAC #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 25, 2021

The report further states that the city of Ahmedabad will be the forerunner for one of the IPL 2022 new teams; however, the fight for the 2nd slot in IPL 2022 teams will be fierce as multiple cities are likely to vie for the IPL franchise. As per reports, the tenders will give the potential bidders options of 8 to 10 cities to choose. Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Kanpur, Guwahati, Indore, Kochi, Raipur and Trivandrum will be some of the cities that will be in contention for the two slots.

IPL could see returning of crowds inside stadium

While the first phase of IPL 2021 was played behind closed doors, the second phase is likely to see some crowd inside the stadium. According to a report in Gulf News, the country's official cricketing body has hinted at bringing fans back to the stadium for the premier T20 competition. Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) General Secretary Mubashir Usmani has said that the board will speak to the BCCI and the UAE government regarding allowing the crowds back to the stands. According to Usmani, the ECB will work closely with the BCCI and the UAE government to gain consent for the processes that must be followed in order for supporters to return to the stadium.