IPL 2022: Lucknow Mentor Gambhir Explains Reasons Behind Picking KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi

New IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir has explained the reason behind the team picking KL Rahul Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

Speaking about the selection of KL Rahul, who the franchise also announced will be leading the team, Gautam Gambhir said that the player has been consistent over the last few years and is also a leader and can also keep wickets and that it was a no-brainer choice.

"It's a no brainer when it comes to KL Rahul. He is not only a batter but obviously a leader as well. It is a work in progress but he gives you three things- keeps wickets, he opens the batting and he is a phenomenal white ball batter. His consistency and run-scoring in the last couple of years have been phenomenal when he played for Punjab and other franchises plus at the same time he gives you three things so what better than this," Gambhir was heard as saying on Star Sports.

Gautam Gambhir then went on to talk about Marcus Stoinis and said that there aren't many quality all-rounders and that Stoinis has been brought in mainly to play the finisher role. "Marcus Stoinis, purely from a finisher point of view because we were not 100 per cent sure whether Ben Stokes is going to be in the auction or not. So there were not too many quality all-rounders plus Marcus can bat in the middle order and probably can finish off the games as well."

IPL 2022: Ravi Bishnoi is an exciting prospect

Gautam Gambhir also spoke about Ravi Bishnoi and said that the player is a wicket-taker and that him being uncapped was another factor in the team choosing him.

"Ravi Bishnoi for me is one of the most exciting prospects at the moment and plus he was uncapped, he is young and he is only going to get better and at the moment we have seen what kind of skills he brings to the table. Because he is a complete wicket-taking option and you got someone like that an Indian that also is uncapped, who can get us wickets what better than that. So I feel that these three signings are very very exciting especially Ravi Bishnoi," Gambhir added.

