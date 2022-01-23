Lucknow IPL team mentor Gautam Gambhir stated that the franchise opted for Marcus Stoinis as one of their three picks due to his potential to win games single-handedly. Ahead of the two-day auction in February, Lucknow picked Stoinis as their overseas player along with the Indian duo of top-order batter KL Rahul and young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Delhi-born Gambhir, who last played in the IPL for the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) back in 2018, said that Marcus Stoinis is a "complete package" and brings in a lot of value to any team. Gambhir was also impressed with the Australian all-rounder's performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

In the mega event in October-November, Stoinis scored 80 runs at an average of 80 at a strike rate of 137.93 with a top score of an unbeaten 40.

IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir lauds Stoinis

“After Ben Stokes, who is likely to stay away from IPL this season, Stoinis is the complete package. He can bat, bowl, and is one of the best fielders. I think his addition is good news for the team. We have seen him perform in the ICC T20 World Cup. He can win matches single-handedly," Gambhir was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

Stoinis made his IPL debut back in 2016 and has played 56 games thus far where he has scored 914 runs with four half-centuries. The 32-year-old has also been more than handy with the ball, having picked up 30 wickets, although at an economy rate of 9.50.

Perth-born Stoinis played for the Capitals in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the cash-rich T20 league. The veteran has also plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Stoinis has experience of playing in 178 T20s in which he has scored 3757 runs with 20 fifties and a half-century. Moreover, he has picked up 80 wickets with three four-wicket hauls.

Lucknow IPL Team will go into the IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of INR 58 crores. While they roped in Stoinis for INR 9.2 crores, Ravi Bishnoi and their skipper Rahul will get INR 17 crores and INR 4 crores respectively.

Image: PTI/AP