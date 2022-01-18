IPL 2022: Lucknow Names Their 3 Picks For Upcoming Season, KL Rahul To Be Captain

As per reports, the newly inducted Lucknow IPL franchise have made their picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions which are slated to be held on February 12th and 13th. They have roped in former Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, and PBKS spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The Lucknow franchise is among the two new teams for IPL 2022 alongside Ahmedabad.

Both the teams have been given the deadline of 22nd January to announce their signings. The Lucknow IPL team is owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group who bought the side for INR 7090 crore. The RPSG group previously owned the Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016 and 2017 editions of IPL. Earlier, Lucknow also appointed former Zimbabwe player Andy Flower as the head coach and two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir as their mentor.

As per reports, the Lucknow franchise has acquired KL Rahul as their first pick for INR 15 crore followed by Marcus Stoinis for INR 11 crore and Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 crore. The RPSG Group-owned team are expected to arrive at IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of INR 60 crore.

Will KL Rahul lead Lucknow IPL team?

It is anticipated that Rahul, who will be leading India in the ODI series against South Africa will also be handed the captaincy duties of the Lucknow franchise. Rahul was the in-charge of the PBKS side and led from the front by scoring more than 25% of the team runs. In the last four seasons, Rahul has aggregated 2548 runs at a great average of 56.62 in just 55 innings. However, he failed to guide Punjab to a playoff spot in any of the seasons.

Rahul will now be assisted by Stoinis, who played a key role in Delhi’s success over the last few seasons. The all-rounder was an integral part of the Delhi Capitals’ lineup as he managed to score 441 runs at a strike rate of over 140 in 27 games for DC. He was also handy with the ball taking 15 wickets.

The addition of Bishnoi could also turn out to be a major boost for Lucknow. The youngster came into the limelight after finishing the U19 World Cup 2020 as the leading wicket-taker which saw him feature in the IPL for PBKS where he grabbed 24 wickets in 23 games at an economy of around 6.00.

Image: PTI/ Twitter/ IPL