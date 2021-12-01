Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Auction: Full List Of Retained Players, Salary Purse Remaining & More

While most of the IPL 2022 retentions went as per expectations, some teams did make some bold decisions by releasing some star players ahead of the auction.

IPL 2022

With some big names likely to be added for the IPL Mega Auction, here is the completed list of retained players and the date for the auction. Meanwhile, the two new teams will have signed three-star players respectively from the list of available players from December 1 to 25.

IPL Mega Auction date and time

Date: 11 and 12th February

Time: 11:00 PM IST

IPL 2022 Retained Players: Mumbai Indians

Sr No Mumbai Indians Players Cost
1 Rohit Sharma Rs 16 crore
2 Jasprit Bumrah Rs 12 crore
3 Suryakumar Yadav Rs 8 crore
4 Kieron Pollard Rs 6 crore

IPL Retained Players: Delhi Capitals

Sr No Delhi Capitals Players Cost
1 Rishabh Pant

Rs 16 crore
2 Axar Patel

Rs 9 crore
3 Prithvi Shaw

Rs 7.5 crore
4 Anrich Nortje

Rs 6.5 crore

IPL 2022 Retained Players: Kolkata Knight Riders

Sr No Kolkata Knight Riders Players Cost
1 Andre Russell

Rs 12 crore
2 Varun Chakravarthy

Rs 8 crore
3 Venkatesh Iyer

Rs 8 crore
4 Sunil Narine

Rs 6 crore

IPL Retained Players: Chennai Super Kings

Sr No Chennai Super Kings Players Cost
1 Ravindra Jadeja

Rs 16 crore
2 MS Dhoni

Rs 12 crore
3 Moeen Ali

Rs 8 crore
4 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rs 6 crore

IPL 2022 Retained Players: Rajasthan Royals

Sr No Rajasthan Royals Players Cost
1 Sanju Samson

Rs 14 crore
2 Jos Buttler

Rs 10 crore
3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rs 4 crore

IPL Retained Players: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sr No Royal Challengers Bangalore Players Cost
1 Virat Kohli

Rs 15 crore
2 Glenn Maxwell

Rs 11 crore
3 Mohammed Siraj

Rs 7 crore

IPL 2022 Retained Players: SunRisers Hyderabad

Sr No SunRisers Hyderabad Players Cost
1

Kane Williamson

Rs 14 crore
2

Abdul Samad

Rs 4 crore
3

Umran Malik

Rs 4 crore

IPL Retained Players: Punjab Kings

Sr No Punjab Kings Players Cost
1

Mayank Agarwal

Rs 12 crore
2

Arshdeep Singh

Rs 4 crore

 

Gujarat Titans have signed Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the auctions. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have signed KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis before the auctions. 

Salary Purse size left for all IPL teams

Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 48 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crore

SunRisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crore

