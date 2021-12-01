IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date & Time: List Of Retained Players, Salary Purse & More

Quick links:
Image: PTI, IPLT20.com/BCCI
While most of the IPL 2022 retentions went as per expectations, some franchises did make some bold decisions by releasing some star players. For example, Punjab Kings released captain KL Rahul, while Rajasthan Royals released the English star duo of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.
With some big names likely to be added for the IPL Mega Auction, here is the completed list of retained players and the date for the auction. Meanwhile, the two new teams will have an opportunity to sign three-star players from the list of available players from December 1 to 25.
Date: December 2021 or first week of January 2022
Time: 3:30 PM IST
|Sr No
|Mumbai Indians Players
|Cost
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|Rs 16 crore
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Rs 12 crore
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Rs 8 crore
|4
|Kieron Pollard
|Rs 6 crore
|Sr No
|Delhi Capitals Players
|Cost
|1
|Rishabh Pant
|
Rs 16 crore
|2
|Axar Patel
|
Rs 9 crore
|3
|Prithvi Shaw
|
Rs 7.5 crore
|4
|Anrich Nortje
|
Rs 6.5 crore
|Sr No
|Kolkata Knight Riders Players
|Cost
|1
|Andre Russell
|
Rs 12 crore
|2
|Varun Chakravarthy
|
Rs 8 crore
|3
|Venkatesh Iyer
|
Rs 8 crore
|4
|Sunil Narine
|
Rs 6 crore
|Sr No
|Chennai Super Kings Players
|Cost
|1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|
Rs 16 crore
|2
|MS Dhoni
|
Rs 12 crore
|3
|Moeen Ali
|
Rs 8 crore
|4
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Rs 6 crore
|Sr No
|Rajasthan Royals Players
|Cost
|1
|Sanju Samson
|
Rs 14 crore
|2
|Jos Buttler
|
Rs 10 crore
|3
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Rs 4 crore
|Sr No
|Royal Challengers Bangalore Players
|Cost
|1
|Virat Kohli
|
Rs 15 crore
|2
|Glenn Maxwell
|
Rs 11 crore
|3
|Mohammed Siraj
|
Rs 7 crore
|Sr No
|SunRisers Hyderabad Players
|Cost
|1
|
Kane Williamson
|
Rs 14 crore
|2
|
Abdul Samad
|
Rs 4 crore
|3
|
Umran Malik
|
Rs 4 crore
|Sr No
|Punjab Kings Players
|Cost
|1
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Rs 12 crore
|2
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Rs 4 crore
Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crore
Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crore
Chennai Super Kings: Rs 48 crore
Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crore
SunRisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crore
Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crore