IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 'Injured' Jofra Archer Shortlisted Amid Doubts Over Participation

England and Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has been sitting out from cricket as he continues his rehab from injury. However, the Barbados born cricketer has been added to the auction list of the upcoming IPL 2022 Mega auction with BCCI giving an update regarding his availability. Jofra Archer injury first came into the limelight in August last year with the England and Wales Cricket Board ruling the pacer out due to recurrence of an elbow injury.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Will franchises pick Jofra Archer?

Jofra Archer is certain to miss the 2022 season of the IPL due to ongoing injury issues and could make a comeback only next year. The elbow surgery which Archer underwent in December last year will reportedly keep him out of action till the summer of this year. It is impossible to put Jofra Archer under the hammer due to injury, however, if he does undergo the hammer at th least moment and if any of the franchises decided to pick him up then it is unlikely for them to sign a replacement player in place of the England star. The loss of Jofra Archer really affected the Rajasthan Royals team who struggled to register wins as their bowling attack failed to make much of an impact.

About IPL 2022 Mega auction

The Indian Premier League on Tuesday released a statement stating that a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs

As many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket of INR 2 crore which is the highest reserve price. While 20 players in the auction list decided to put themselves with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.