IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Tentative Dates Revealed, But Will The Event Go Ahead As Planned?

With big cricket stars up for grabs during the IPL Mega Auction, teams will be racing to get their signature and with two new teams included in the mix, the auction promises to be an exciting affair to be watched. The two new franchisees Ahmedabad and Lucknow are yet to reveal their Team name, players and logo.

However, they would be expected to come up with the names anytime soon with a report emerging about the IPL auction date being finalised by the BCCI. But, the question still remains about Ahmedabad franchisee participation since earlier reports emerged about BCCI's investigation over CVC Capital, the owners of the new IPL franchise.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: What went wrong with the Ahmedabad franchise?

Before the reports of IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date emerged various media houses reported that the BCCI is likely to investigate CVC Capital firm after being alleged of having partnerships with betting companies. CVC Capital Partners are a private equity and investment advisory firm who have invested heavily in European and Asian markets. The company had bid Rs. 5625 crore at the IPL auction to secure the rights for the new franchise however their venture could come to an early end if BCCI disallows CVC Capital from owning the Ahmedabad franchise.

If the BCCI committee goes ahead with the decision, then the next highest bidder (Adani in this case), will become the owner of the franchise. With the process coming under scanner following the episode there are likely chances that there would be nine teams taking part in IPL 2022 as opposed to the planned 10.

IPL 2022: Will the IPL Mega Auction take place?

According to a report published by cricket website citing Cricket.com, the IPL 2022 mega auction date has been confirmed by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council and is set to take place in the first week of February. As per the reports, the IPL 2022 Mega auction will be a two-day affair, much similar to the 2018 IPL mega auction.

As per the report, the IPL GC is planning to make the IPL 2022 Mega Auction a lot grander this time with Bangalore and Hyderabad having emerged as the two frontrunner cities for the IPL 2022 auction which is to be held keeping better screening process in mind.