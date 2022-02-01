The complete list of players set to go under the hammer during the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auctions was released on Tuesday on the tournament’s official Twitter handle. The list consists of 590 cricketers across the globe, which guarantees that the fans are up for a treat during the players auction, scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13. As per the statement on IPL’s official website, the list contains the names of 228 capped players while 355 players are uncapped and the other seven players belong to the Associate Nations.

Country-wise breakdown of the auction list

Out of the total of 590 players in the list, a total of 370 players are from India, while 220 others are overseas players. Following India, Australia has the highest no. of players on the auction list, with a total of 47 players. A total of 34 players from the West Indies and 33 others from South Africa have been also named on the list. On the other hand, there are 24 players each from England and New Zealand who will be hoping to attract impressive bids, alongside 23 players from the island nation of Sri Lanka. 17 cricketers from Afghanistan, five each from Bangladesh and Ireland, alongside one player each from Zimbabwe, Nepal, USA are also named on the list. Meanwhile, the list also has three and two players each from Namibia and Scotland, respectively.

Country No. of players India 370 Australia 47 West Indies 34 South Africa 33 England 24 New Zealand 24 Sri Lanka 23 Afghanistan 17 Bangladesh 5 Ireland 5 Namibia 3 Scotland 2 Zimbabwe 1 Nepal 1 USA 1

The players to watch out for in the IPL 2022 mega auctions

Stalwarts of Indian cricket, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, and R Ashwin are some of the big names in the list, alongside Australian cricketers, David Warner, and Pat Cummins. South African players Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and Kagiso Rabada also make it to the top 10 marquee players to feature in the list. At the same time, the list also includes the name of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

(Image: PTI/iplt20.com/BCCI)