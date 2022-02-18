IPL 2022: Michael Vaughan Names Player Who Should Be RCB Captain After Virat Kohli

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has given his two cents about who should be Virat Kohli's successor at IPL franchise RCB. Taking to Twitter to answer the big question as to who will lead the Bangalore-based franchise in IPL 2022, Vaughan said he thinks former South African skipper Faf du Plessis would be the right choice to take up the vacant captaincy role.

FAF should be … https://t.co/qlQrDgWE5I — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 18, 2022

RCB picked up Faf du Plessis for ₹7 crores and the South Africa has experience in captaincy having led the national side and is an experienced campaigner having played in leagues across the world including several years with Chennai Super Kings and is a well known name within the IPL.

Weighing in the options, the franchise could have as many as three options to pick up. Glenn Maxwell, who was retained by the franchise has led the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League and can also turn to the experience of Dinesh Karthik who has led Tamil Nadu and also the Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, Glenn Maxwell is expected to miss a set of initial few games due to his marriage and hence Faf du Plessis is the number one contender with the club possibly also considering Dinesh Karthik since he is also likely to be in the XI for all the games.

As per media reports, the Bangalore franchise has already zeroed down on Faf du Plessis as he is someone who makes an integral part of the team and Maxwell's unavailability would mean that the South African could soon be announced officially as the skipper.

"Faf looks the right choice but we have time to decide. We were waiting for clarity on Maxwell’s situation and availability. Now, that it looks certain that he will be missing the first few matches, Faf is the right choice.” media outlet Insidesport quoted an RCB official as saying.

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

