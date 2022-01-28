IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Lands In Chennai To Hold Auction Discussions With CSK; See Pic

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Thursday ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Dhoni, who has been retained by Chennai Super Kings as their second-choice player, is said to have landed in the city to prepare for the mega event in February. The official Twitter handle of CSK shared a picture of Dhoni, where the 2011 World Cup-winning star can be seen walking through the reception of a hotel in Chennai.

According to InsideSport sources, Dhoni arrived in Chennai to hold discussions with the team management regarding the upcoming mega auction. As per the report, Dhoni will also be present at the auction table for Chennai Super Kings. The auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Dhoni is amongst the four players who have been retained by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2022. Dhoni has been retained as a second-choice player by the franchise as he himself requested the management to look beyond him keeping in mind the future of the team. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replaced Dhoni as CSK's first retention, taking home a whopping Rs. 16 crore. Dhoni, on the other hand, will get Rs. 12 crore for his services this season.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad are the remaining two players who have been retained by the defending champions for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 auction

Meanwhile, a total of 1,214 players from 10 countries have registered their names for the next month's mega auction. Of those 1,214 players, 896 are Indians and 318 are overseas players. A total of 33 players have already been retained or drafted by the franchises ahead of the mega auction. While the existing eight teams have retained 27 players between them, the two new franchises have drafted three players each. Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill have been picked by the new Ahmedabad team before the auction. KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi have been drafted by the new Lucknow side.

Image: CSK/Twitter