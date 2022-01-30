IPL 2022: MS Dhoni To Remain CSK's Captain Despite Rumours About Jadeja Taking Over Reigns

Former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is expected to return to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the IPL. When CSK announced its retained players in November 2021, rumours circulated that Ravindra Jadeja will take over as captain the next season. CSK retained Jadeja as their first-choice player, fueling speculation that he might succeed Dhoni as the team's captain this year. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Dhoni will continue to captain the champion side in the upcoming IPL season.

"There have been no discussions regarding the matter. We will cross the bridge when the time comes. Dhoni is our captain. He is the first player of CSK and when he decides to step down, he will make that call. We are now focused on the auction," a CSK source was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

Last year, after lifting his record fourth title with CSK, Dhoni had indicated that he wanted to play his last IPL game in Chennai, in front of the fans. Although Dhoni's desire of playing his last IPL match in Chennai looks far at the moment, fans can exult over the news that he will continue to lead the side until at least next season. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the BCCI is reportedly preparing to hold the next edition of the IPL in Mumbai and Pune.

CSK's retained players

In November, CSK revealed the names of its four retained players. Jadeja was confirmed as its first-choice player for Rs. 16 crore, while Dhoni was the second-choice for Rs. 12 crore. England all-rounder Moeen Ali and India's Ruturaj Gaikwad were the remaining two players retained by CSK for IPL 2022 for Rs. 8 crore and Rs. 4 crore, respectively. A total of 27 players were retained by the eight existing franchises ahead of the mega auction, while the two new teams selected three players each, taking the total count of players picked before the auction to 33.

The BCCI has revealed that a total of 1,214 players from 10 different nations have registered their names for the mega auction. While 896 of those players are from India, 318 players are overseas. The auctions is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Image: IPL/BCCI

