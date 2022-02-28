IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Announce Mayank Agarwal As Captain; 'Let's Do It' Says India Opener

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has been appointed the captain of Punjab Kings for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Punjab Kings announced the development on its official social media handle, where the franchise also shared a short message from the new captain himself. Mayank said in the message that he is "honoured" and "happy" to be leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2022.

"I'm honoured and happy to be leading Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022. Let's do it this time, Buuraaaah," Agarwal said in his statement.

Mayank was one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. He was retained for Rs. 12 crore. Mayank has been with the Kings since he was bought for Rs. 1 crore in IPL 2018 auction. Punjab's former captain KL Rahul did not renew his contract with the franchise and decided to leave before this year's auction. Rahul was then signed by the new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants as captain.

Punjab Kings IPL 2022 squad

Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell.

Image: IPL