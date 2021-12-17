IPL 2022: R Ashwin Opens Up On Likely Comeback To CSK; 'If You As Any Cricketer...'

Indian ace off-spinner R Ashwin has responded to a fan's question on the possibility of a homecoming to Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022. Speaking on his new segment '40 Shades of Ash' on his Youtube channel, Ashwin stated that CSK is a franchise that is close to his heart and that he sure would love to make a comeback, but it all depends on the auction dynamics.

"CSK is a franchise close to my heart, for me, CSK is like a school. That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th a couple of, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College. But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home right? So even I would love to come back home, but it all depends on the auction dynamics." he said

R Ashwin further added that there isn't any cricketer who would say that they do not want to play for CSK "If you go and ask any cricketer and ask whether they'd like to play for CSK, not even a single cricketer would say no, because that is the kind of franchise CSK is, it's records, rich history, the way they take care of the player's well being, every cricketer would want to play for CSK"

He also said that he follows Tamil Nadu cricket very closely and thus he sure would love a homecoming if it is on the cards."Also Tamil, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, these are all things that are extremely close to my heart and I am extremely passionate about it. Wherever I go, I make sure I follow TN cricket and TNPL regularly, check all the scores," He said.

R Ashwin on auction dynamics in IPL 2022: "There are 10 teams with 10 different strategies"

R Ashwin said that it is hard to predict IPL auctions and that for him as a professional, it is about always giving 100 per cent to that franchise that has trusted you and has spent too much to gain your services "But I understand the fact that the auction dynamics is a different ball game. There are 10 teams, coming up with 10 different strategies. They will all think differently. We don't know which team's core playing XI we will fit into. So let's see what happens at the auction. But as a professional, wherever I go, the mindset is simple, any franchise is trusting you and spending so much money to avail your services, for them I'd give my entire life and put in all efforts and not let them down" Ashwin concluded.

Image: IPLT20.com