IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Welcome Andy Flower's Appointment At Lucknow With Amusing Post

On Friday, the newly inducted IPL franchise for Lucknow appointed former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower as their first-ever head coach for the IPL 2022. Prior to this, Flower has been involved in a coaching role with Punjab Kings for the previous two IPL seasons. Reacting to the news of Andy Flower taking over as Lucknow franchise's head coach, contender Rajasthan Royals put up a rather amusing Tweet. They shared an image of Flower preceded by a caption that translates as "Smile, you are in Lucknow." Take a look at the funny post by the Royals below.

Muskuraiye, aap Lucknow mein hai 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZlCE1F5GHT — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 18, 2021

Andy Flower on his appointment as Lucknow's head coach

In an official release ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Andy Flower said that he is excited to be joining the new franchise and is very grateful for the opportunity. He further explained his love for India saying that since his first tour back in 1993, he has always loved travelling to the country because the passion for cricket in India is 'unrivalled' and then added that it is a privilege for him to be coaching an IPL team and he looks forward to associating with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow IPL team. Flower said: "I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India. The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team."

Andy Flower is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh in January and said he is looking forward to the challenge which will require him to lead a newly built franchise from the start and that he is also looking forward to meeting the management and staff when he visits. Uttar Pradesh. Flower added: "I will relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful with the Lucknow franchise, I am looking forward to meeting the management and staff when I visit Uttar Pradesh in the new year."

