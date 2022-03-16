IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri And Suresh Raina To Join Commentary Panel For Upcoming Season

Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner with the Chennai Super Kings(CSK), Suresh Raina was one of the biggest names to not find any bidders during the IPL 2022 mega auction. The fact that Raina didn’t play any competitive cricket other than IPL worked against him in the auction despite the plethora of experience possessed by him.

However, Raina and former Indian head-coach Ravi Shastri are reportedly set to join the commentary panel for the upcoming IPL 2022, which begins on March 26.

As per reports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, Star Sports, has roped in Raina and Shastri for its Hindi commentary team of IPL. While Raina will return to the IPL with an off-field role, Ravi Shastri will also don the commentator’s hat for the first time in seven years. Shastri is a popular broadcaster whose voice during live matches is loved by the fans. He is making a comeback to commentary after his seven years of tenure as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team.

Suresh Raina and Ravi Shastri were linked to the two new IPL teams

Raina was linked with the new Gujarat Titans team as a replacement for Jason Roy, however, the team denied any claims of making an offer to him after the IPL 2022 auction. At the same time, reports also claimed that Shastri was also approached by one of the two new IPL teams for a coaching role.

Meanwhile, Shastri will be seen commentating in Hindi, which is also a new role, as he has worked on the game mostly in English following the conclusion of his career as a player. As per Inside Sport, the English and Hindi commentary team for IPL 2022 is as follows.

World Feed: Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Mbangwa, Nicholas Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden & Kevin Pietersen

Hindi: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru and Suren Sundaram, Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina