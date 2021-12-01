IPL 2022: RCB Hints At Buying Yuzvendra Chahal At Mega Auction: 'You're RCBian For Life'

After being released by his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal turned to social media to express his gratitude to the franchise. Chahal took to the comment section of a post shared by the official Instagram handle of RCB, where he wrote, "Thank you for everything Royal Challengers Bangalore". In reply, RCB commented by saying "We love you, Yuzi. You're an RCBian for life. We hope to see you back in RCB colours soonest," suggesting the franchise could target the leg-spinner in the mega auctions.

The existing eight franchises in the IPL announced their lists of retained players on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming mega auctions. RCB retained its former skipper Virat Kohli as their number one pick in the retention list, continuing his status as the highest-paid player on the side. RCB also retained Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj for Rs. 12 crore and Rs. 8 crore, respectively. The Challengers are now left with a salary purse of Rs. 57 crore.

Chahal's association with RCB

According to reports, Chahal was not retained by RCB since the bowler could not agree on a financial arrangement with the franchise. Chahal was said to be wanting more than RCB was willing to give him. In IPL 2021, the leg-spinner was RCB's leading wicket-taker, and he may have placed a higher value on himself than the franchise was willing to pay for his services. Chahal played 15 matches for RCB in IPL 2021 and picked 18 wickets at an average of 20.77, finishing as the side's best bowler last season.

Chahal had earlier stated in an interview that he would like to play for RCB until his last season in the IPL; however, his desire may not be fulfilled given that he has been shown the exit door by the club strategists ahead of IPL 2022. However, the decision could have stemmed from the fact that franchises were permitted to retain only four players ahead of the mega auction and were also not allowed to spend more than the allotted amount. But this may not be the end of the association between Chahal and RCB as the side will look to target the leg-spinner in the auction if he is not contracted by any of the two new teams before the marquee event.

Image: royalchallengers.com