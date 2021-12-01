IPL 2022 Retention: Anil Kumble Reveals Reason Why KL Rahul Was Left Out Of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings on Tuesday revealed their player's retention list for the IPL 2022 season with Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh being the ones to be retained. KL Rahul who led Punjab Kings in the past two seasons was surprisingly not retained by the franchise as they look to build a completely new squad ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble on Tuesday revealed why KL Rahul was not retained by the franchise.

IPL 2022: Anil Kumble speaks about Punjab Kings not retaining KL Rahul

After announcing the Punjab Kings retention list for IPL 2022, Anil Kumble, the director of cricket operations of PBKS, while talking to Star Sports said that the franchise wanted to retain KL Rahul but the player himself decided to step into the auction pool. He said, "Obviously we wanted to retain him, that is one of the reasons we chose him as captain two years back. But he decided to go into the auction. We respect that, we honour his decision. It's the player's prerogative."

Talking about KL Rahul's form for Punjab Kings, the Karnataka opener had scored 659, 593, 670 and 626 runs in the past 4 seasons. He was an Orange Cap winner in IPL 2020. Despite doing well with the bat, he failed to take the team past Group Stage in IPL.

Talking about the retention policy and building a fresh team for IPL 2022, Anil Kumble said, “We are going with only two retentions and building a fresh squad. Overseas players have performed well for us but we felt that we could get them back at the auction, rather than pay around Rs 10 crore for them during Retention,”

Will KL Rahul receive ban for IPL 2022

KL Rahul not playing for Punjab Kings does not come as a surprise with reports emerging about him being approached by the RPSG-backed new Lucknow franchise. According to an Insidesport report, the Lucknow franchise has made an offer in excess of Rs 20 crore to KL Rahul to leave Punjab Kings. Currently, there is no confirmation about banning KL Rahul being banned from IPL 2022. With the Karnatak opener deciding to go into the auction, KL Rahul will not be short of suitors considering the king of form he has been showing in the past couple of IPL seasons for Punjab Kings.