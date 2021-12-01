IPL 2022 Retention: Did Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Take Pay Cuts To Extend Stay At RCB, CSK?

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Ahead of the highly-anticipated mega auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), franchises on Tuesday, November 30, released the names of players they have retained for the next season of the tournament. The retained lists suggest that the two biggest superstars of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, have taken pay cuts for IPL 2022. While Dhoni will earn Rs. 12 crore for his services as wicketkeeper-batter and captain of CSK, Kohli will make Rs. 15 crore in the 15th season, playing for RCB only as a pure batter.
As per reports, Dhoni was making Rs. 15 crore per season until IPL 2021 due to his standing in the CSK's list of retained players. However, for IPL 2022, the Chennai-based side has decided to retain Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Dhoni, thus making the Indian all-rounder the most expensive player for CSK in the next edition. Dhoni will earn Rs. 12 crore as he is now CSK's second pick in the retained list. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali are the remaining two players retained by CSK.
As far as Royal Challengers Bangalore is concerned, the franchise has picked Kohli as its first pick for IPL 2022 but it has been learned that the Indian skipper has agreed to take a pay cut for the next edition of the cash-rich league. Kohli will reportedly earn Rs. 2 crore less than what he got in IPL 2021. Kohli was the most expensive player on the IPL roster until the previous edition of the tournament as he was receiving Rs. 17 crore for his services as the captain of the side. Kohli was making Rs. 2 crore more than what other franchises were giving their first pick players. RCB has retained Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj alongside Kohli for IPL 2022.
Image: BCCI/IPL