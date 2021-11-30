IPL 2022 Retention: Full List Of Players Retained By Franchises Before Mega Auctions

The deadline for the eight original Indian Premier League(IPL) franchises ends on November 30, as the two new IPL teams are set to join the tournament starting from the IPL 2022 season. With the IPL 2022 mega auction likely to take place in early January next year, IPL enthusiasts have their eyes on the players who have been retained by the teams. At the same time, fans were also eagerly waiting to know which of the high-profile players will find themselves in the IPL 2022 players mega auction pool after not getting retained.

Full list of players retained by eight original franchises before IPL 2022 mega auctions

Mumbai Indians(MI)- Rohit Sharma for INR 16 crores, Jasprit Bumrah for INR 12 crores, Suryakumar Yadav for INR 8 crores, Kieron Pollard for INR 6 crore

Purse remaining for eight original franchises after IPL 2022 Retentions-

Mumbai Indians(MI)- INR 48 crores left in the purse

How much money do franchises lose after IPL 2022 Retention?

As per the IPL 2022 Retention rules, each team will have a salary purse of INR 90 crores, and they will lose a certain amount of money while choosing the no. of players' retentions from a maximum of four. Teams opting for four retentions will have to pay the first player INR 16 crores, the second player INR 12 crores, the third player INR eight crores, while the 4th player will receive INR 6 crores, and the franchise, will go into the auction with a purse of INR 48 crores. In the meantime, franchises opting for three retentions will have to pay the first player INR 15 crore, the second and third players, INR 11 and seven crores respectively.

After three retentions, the franchise will lose INR 33 crores from their salary purse. At the same time, in case a franchise retains two players, they will play the first player INR 14 crores, the second INR 10 crores, and will head into the auction with a purse of INR 66 crores. Meanwhile, franchises opting to go with only one retention will have to pay the player INR 14 crores. The two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow will then have the option to select two Indian players and one foreign player from the remaining pool of players before heading into the mega auction.

