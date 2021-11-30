IPL 2022 Retention Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL Retention LIVE In India?

Eight original Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will reveal the list of retained players for the IPL 2022 season by the end of November 30, Tuesday. As the retention deadline set by the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) ends on Tuesday, cricket fans are already on cloud nine, speculating if their favorite cricket superstars like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma will be retained by their respective teams.

With cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan set to jump back into the IPL players auction pool, it will be interesting for fans to know if stars like Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya alongside many others join the auction pool or get retained by their franchises.

IPL 2022 Retention: Live Streaming details

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the IPL 2022 Retention by tuning into the Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of IPL. The live streaming of the event will be available on the website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The event is scheduled to take place in India on November 30 and the live streaming of the IPL 2022 Retention will start at 9:30 PM of the Indian Standard Time.

What are the IPL 2022 Retention rules?

The rules of retention for IPL 2022 mega auction is slightly different from the previous mega auction held ahead of the 2018 edition of IPL, as teams have a purse of INR 90 crores this time, with the option to retain a maximum of three Indian players before the deadline ends on Tuesday.

Following the retention of players by the eight original teams, the two new IPL franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad, will have the option to pick three players from the rest of the players, which will include two Indian players and a foreign player. Out of the eight original teams, if a team chooses to retain four players in total, it will head to the auctions with a purse of INR 48 crores. The IPL 2022 player auction is likely to take place in the first week of January, while no official date is confirmed so far.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)