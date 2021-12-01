IPL 2022 Retention: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Sign Renewed Contracts; Watch

The existing eight franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, November 30, revealed the names of players retained by them ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Some of the marquee Indian players in the form of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja signed the contracts for their respective franchises after they were announced in the retained lists. While Chennai Super Kings shared a video of its star players signing their contracts, Rohit Sharma turned to Instagram to post a video, where he could be seen stamping the paper for extending his stay at Mumbai Indians.

In the video shared by CSK, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad could be seen signing their contracts. A small message from England all-rounder Moeen Ali, CSK's third pick in the retention, was also included in the footage, where he is heard speaking about being retained by the franchise. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was seen signing his contract while on a set for an advertisement shoot. "Signed and sealed!" Rohit captioned his post.

IPL 2022: CSK and Mumbai Indians retentions

As far as the retentions are concerned, MS Dhoni has agreed to a wage cut as the former India skipper has been retained by CSK for Rs. 12 crore, Rs. 3 crore less than what he was receiving in the previous edition of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja was the first pick for CSK in the retention list as the side has acquired his services for Rs. 16 crore, the highest for a CSK player in IPL 2022. Moeen Ali has been retained for Rs. 8 crore and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been retained for Rs. 6 crore. The Kings are now left with a salary purse of Rs. 48 crore after the deduction of the amount used for retaining the four players.

Along with Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians have retained Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard. The five-time champions have released its marquee Indian all-rounder in the form of Hardik Pandya as the BCCI allowed franchises to retain only four players ahead of the auctions. While Rohit will receive the highest salary at Mumbai Indians. Bumrah, Yadav and Pollard will get Rs. 12 crore, Rs. 8 crore, and Rs. 6 crore, respectively. Mumbai Indians are now left with a salary purse of Rs. 48 crore, which the side will use in the mega auction to rebuild its team.

Image: CSK/Twitter/RohitSharma/Insta

