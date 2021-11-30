IPL 2022 Retention: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Among Big Names To Be Retained By Franchises

With two new teams added to the IPL 2022 edition, the IPL 2022 mega auction promises to be an exciting affair as all eight franchises will be battling to sign new players to strengthen their squad. While the IPL 2022 is still months away, the deadline day for IPL 2022 retention for the eight existing franchises is set for November 30.

With Franchises allowed to retain three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players, all 8 teams will be planning out strategies to build a strong squad for the upcoming season. Talking about player retention, ESPNCricinfo has reported that MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 retention: Which players are likely to stay put

As per the report, Chennai Super Kings have retained the services of Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali. Last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders have retained West Indies all-rounders Sunil Narine, Andre Russell while spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer are the two Indian players who have been retained, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained Kane Williamson, with the franchise opting to buy players from the auction after a poor IPL 2021 season. 5-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians have retained skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Royal Challengers Bangalore will enter the auction with the retention of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Delhi Capitals have chosen to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje, while Rajasthan Royals are reportedly retaining Sanju Samson.

All you need to know about IPL 2022 retention

The IPL retention process will be live on the Star Sports Network and will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday, November 30, at 9.30 PM IST. The two new entrants will be allowed to pick from the pool of unretained players once the IPL 2022 retention for the existing teams is announced. The two new teams can pick a maximum of three players, with not more than two Indians and not more than one foreigner. The uncapped player limit is set to one.

IPL 2022 player retention policy

If a team wants to retain four players, player 1 would cost INR 16 crore, player 2 - INR 12 crore, player 3 - INR 8 crore, and player 4 - INR 6 crore.

If a team wants to retain three players, player 1 - INR 15 crore, player 2 - INR 11 crore, player 3 - INR 7 crore, while teams wanting to retain two players will retain their players at INR 14 and 10 crores respectively, while the team that decides to retain one player will have INR 14 crore deducted from its purse.

So if a team decides to retain all four players, INR 42 crore will be deducted from their player purse. Similarly, three retentions will see a deduction of INR 33 crore, while the two retentions would mean INR 24 crore will be cut from the purse. If a franchise retains only one player, then INR 14 crore will be cut from their purse.