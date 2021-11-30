IPL 2022 Retention: RCB Retain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj & Glenn Maxwell

With the deadline for the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL) player retention just a few hours away, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have decided to retain three of their players. The three players they chose to retain are former skipper Virat Kohli, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and rising star Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, the likes of Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson have been released into the IPL auction pool.

As confirmed by ESPNcricinfo, Kohli, Maxwell and Siraj will remain a part of the RCB lineup for the IPL 2022. The question begs though. is it a good choice for them?

RCB IPL retention list - A smart move?

Retaining Virat Kohli is essentially a no-brainer, no one is going to question the move as he is a sensational batsman and maybe after giving up the role of captain he could shake off the pressure and concentrate only on his batting which could, in turn, help him perform at the highest level that everyone knows he can. As for Maxwell, he had a sensational last season where he scored 513 runs at an average of 42.75 with a sensational strike rate of 144.10. He also managed to contribute with the ball by taking three wickets so he is definitely a very valuable asset. Then comes Siraj, who also had a sensational IPL season taking 11 wickets while keeping his economy at just 6.78.

IPL 2022 retention rules

The existing eight teams in the IPL are allowed to retain up to four players, at varying prices for each combination. Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of three Indian players and a maximum of two foreign players. Each side has been given an auction purse of ₹90 crore, and they'd lose ₹42 crore from the purse if four players are retained, with the four players in the list being valued at ₹16 crore, ₹12 crore, ₹8 crore and ₹6 crore respectively. Teams would lose ₹33 crore from their budget if they retain three of their existing players, with players valued at ₹15 crore, ₹11 crore and ₹7 crore respectively. The two new franchises, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, would have the chance to pick three players from the pool of players who do not get retained by their respective sides.

