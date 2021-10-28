IPL 2022 Retention Rules Explained: How Many Players Can Existing Franchises Retain?

The IPL 2022 auctions for new teams ended on Monday, with the Sanjiv Goenka backed RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) emerging as the highest bidders to purchase the Lucknow franchise. The group bid Rs 7,090 crores. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad team was bought by the CVC Group for a sum of Rs 5,625 crores.

With two new teams set to be in the fray in the IPL 2022 season, here is a detailed look at the retention rules and how the new teams will be able to bid for players.

IPL 2022 retention rules: Four players can be retained

The IPL 2022 retention rules permit the eight existing franchises to be able to retain up to a maximum of four players. Meanwhile, the two new teams can acquire three players from the rest of the player pool ahead of the 2022 auction. However, the official date for the IPL 2022 auctions is yet to be announced.

According to ESPNcricinfo, there are two ways in which existing teams can retain their four players. They can either opt to retain three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players. The three Indians that can be retained can be all capped, uncapped or a combination of both. Once again, it is believed that franchises cannot use their right-to-match cards (RTM) at the auction. The report further states that the two new teams need to pick a combination of two Indian players and one overseas player.

While the deadline for player retentions is likely to be the end of November, the IPL still have to announce the details and rules of the auctions. One major rule that the IPL need to confirm is the maximum amount and the percentage of the auction purse that each team can spend on retained players.

For example, in 2018, the year when the last big auction took place, franchises were given a purse of Rs 80 crores. From this amount, they could spend a maximum of Rs 33 crores on retained players. However, on that occasion, teams could buy back five players via a combination of retention and two RTM cards.

