IPL 2022 Retention: SRH Retain Three Players, Part Ways With Rashid Khan & David Warner

The deadline for the eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams to submit their list of retained players ahead of the IPL 2022 players mega auction ends on November 30, while the much-awaited auction is set to take place in the first week of January 2022. Meanwhile, IPL superstars David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) till now, bid adieu to their franchise on an Instagram post by SRH on Tuesday. SRH have retained skipper Kane Williamson, young pacer Umran Malik and allrounder Abdul Samad, for the 2022 edition, ESPN Cricinfo have confirmed.

SRH posted a picture of their entire team from the previous edition and captioned that post, thanking players for their contribution to the team over the years. The franchise also mentioned that this is not a goodbye and they are hopeful of welcoming back some of their players in the mega auction. Bairstow and Warner expressed their feelings ahead of SRH’s announcement of the retained players and hinted towards their exit from the franchise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's post-

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow bid-adieu to SRH

Replying to SRH’s Instagram post recently crowned T20 champion David Warner said, “Thanks to all of you for your support over the years, up and downs, my family and I can't stress enough how much we appreciated the love and passion you showed towards us and the team. Candice and I truly wish all the fans the very best for the future and hope whoever you wish to support the best. Love the Warner's”. Replying to the same post, English batter, and wicket-keeper Bairstow said, “Thank you all for your support! Hopefully, at some point, our paths cross again in the future”. Bairstow and Warner opened the innings for SRH in IPL and were the main reason behind the team’s success in the coveted tournament.

SRH retain Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, and Abdul Samad for IPL 2022

However, Bairstow played only seven matches for SRH in IPL 2021 and scored 248 runs in total, before pulling out of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. At the same time, Warner scored 195 runs in eight matches, before getting benched for the remainder of the tournament. Meanwhile, SRH head into the IPL 2022 mega auction having retained Williamson who scored 266 runs in 2021, Umran Malik who was impressive while debuting in the 2021 edition of IPL, and Samad who scored 111 in total, while also bringing his all-round skills into play.

(With sources from ANI)

(Image: AP)