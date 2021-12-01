IPL 2022 Retention: Why Was Yuzvendra Chahal Not Retained By Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, November 30, released the names of players retained by the IPL franchise ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, and speedster Mohammed Siraj are the only three players retained by RCB for IPL 2022.

The most surprising omission for the Bengaluru-based club was in the form of Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was left out of the retentions despite finishing as one of the top performers for the side in the previous edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Why was Yuzvendra Chahal not retained?

According to reports, Chahal was not retained by RCB since the bowler could not agree on a financial arrangement with the franchise. Chahal was said to be wanting more than RCB was willing to give him. In IPL 2021, the leg-spinner was RCB's leading wicket-taker, and he may have placed a higher value on himself than the franchise was willing to pay for his services. Chahal played 15 matches for RCB in IPL 2021 and picked 18 wickets at an average of 20.77.

Chahal had earlier stated in an interview that he would like to play for RCB until his last season in the IPL; however, his desire may not be fulfilled given that he has been shown the exit door by the club. Chahal was part of the Mumbai Indians setup when he was first picked in the IPL. The right-arm spinner remained at the franchise until 2014 before he was bought by RCB in the auction. RCB will definitely look to bring Chahal back into the squad if he is not picked by any of the two new franchises ahead of the mega auction.

Full list of players retained by eight original franchises before mega auctions

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Rohit Sharma for INR 16 crores, Jasprit Bumrah for INR 12 crores, Suryakumar Yadav for INR 8 crores, Kieron Pollard for INR 6 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Virat Kohli for INR 15 crores, Glenn Maxwell for INR 11 crores, Mohammed Siraj for INR 7 crores

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Mayank Agarwal for INR 12 crores, Arshdeep Singh for INR 4 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Kane Williamson for INR 14 crores, Abdul Samad for INR 4 crores, Umran Malik for INR 4 crores

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Ravindra Jadeja for INR 16 crores, MS Dhoni for INR 12 crores, Moeen Ali for INR 8 crores, Ruturaj Gaikwad for INR 6 crores

Delhi Capitals(DC) - Rishabh Pant for INR 16 crores, Axar Patel for INR 9 crores, Prithvi Shaw for INR 7.5 crores, Anrich Nortje for INR 6.5 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Andre Russell for INR 12 crores, Varun Chakravarthy for INR 8 crores, Venkatesh Iyer for INR 8 crores, Sunil Narine for INR 6 crores

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Sanju Samson for INR 14 crores, Jos Buttler for INR 10 crores, Yashasvi Jaiswal for INR 4 crores

