IPL 2022 Retentions: Irfan Pathan Names His Picks For KKR; Morgan, Karthik Not Included

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has not picked either Dinesh Karthik or Eoin Morgan as his suggested IPL 2022 retentions but has rather reckoned that the Kolkata Knight Riders should not let go of Venkatesh Iyer at any cost. Pathan said that if the 26-year-old Iyer goes into the auction, he could create a bidding war due to his all-around abilities and KKR might not have the chance to buy him back at the auction pool.

Iyer made his IPL debut in the second leg of the 2021 edition and initially grabbed the limelight due to his fearless stroke-play. In 10 games, he took the bowlers all around the park scoring 370 runs at an average of 41.11 with four half-centuries to show for his efforts. Iyer also notched a fifty in the final against the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, but his efforts went in vain. He also went on to pick up three wickets in 8.3 overs.

On the back of his performances, the Madhya Pradesh cricketer was also called up to play in the T20I series against New Zealand. Although he couldn’t make a great impact, he remained in India’s plans for upcoming assignments.

"The third one will be in Shubman Gill. He was in the leadership group a couple of years ago, that's what they said. And the 4th one, yes you need to think about Varun Chakravarthy or Nitish Rana but I would go for Venkatesh Iyer. If that guy goes in the auction, because of his ability to bowl a couple of overs, he will be a hot pick. You might not be able to get him back," Irfan told Star Sports.

IPL 2022: "He would be my first pick" Irfan Pathan backs KKR to sign pacer

Irfan Pathan was also of the opinion that the Men in Gold and Purple may show a great amount of backing for Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. While agreeing that Russell and Narine aren’t in the greatest of forms, he said that they are quality players and have the potential to change courses of matches single-handedly.

"Both, you want to keep them both. I know they are not at the peak of their careers, I know KKR would be thinking of Lockie Ferguson. He is really, really good with the new ball, old ball, bowling those yorkers. He would be my first pick if I have to choose between him and Pat Cummins. I think he is quality," he added.

Image: Instagram/ irfanpathan_official