IPL 2022: See Full List Of Capped All-rounders Available In The Two-day Auctions

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to mark the beginning of a new era as the tournament is going to be a 10-team tournament for the first time in over 10 years. Meanwhile, with the IPL 2022 mega auction just a few days away, the T20 league took to its official Twitter handle and announced the player auction list, consisting of a total of 590 cricketers. Out of the 590 who have registered for the mega auction, a total of 228 players are capped international players, including 22 capped players who have registered for the all-rounder's role.
The list of capped allrounders includes names of high-profile players like R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, DJ Bravo, among the others who have kept their base price at INR 2 crores. At the same time, the list also includes the purple cap holder of the 2021 season, Harshal Patel. Meanwhile, Aussie allrounder Mitchell Marsh has also registered for the mega auction with a base price of INR 2 crores after helping Perth Scorchers to clinch the Big Bash League 2021-22.
At the same time, international players like Shakib Al-Hassan, Jason Holder, and Mohammad Nabi also find themselves on the list for the allrounder's position. Alongside Holder, England cricketers Liam Livingstone and Chris Jordan are also set to go under the hammer in the mega auctions across two days. Indian cricketer Nitish Rana, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, and Krishnappa Gowtham will be also hopeful to attract good bids. Gowtham got the highest bid in the IPL 2021 auctions and was bought by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) for INR 9.5 crores.
With all 10 franchises looking to restructure their squads for the next cycle of IPL, Indian cricket fans are certainly up for a treat. The 2022 edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played between the last week of March till the end of May. As per BCCI’s statement a few days ago, the tournament will be held in India behind closed doors.