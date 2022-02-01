IPL 2022: See Full List Of Capped All-rounders Available In The Two-day Auctions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to mark the beginning of a new era as the tournament is going to be a 10-team tournament for the first time in over 10 years. Meanwhile, with the IPL 2022 mega auction just a few days away, the T20 league took to its official Twitter handle and announced the player auction list, consisting of a total of 590 cricketers. Out of the 590 who have registered for the mega auction, a total of 228 players are capped international players, including 22 capped players who have registered for the all-rounder's role.

R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, DJ Bravo, and others at the base price of INR 2 crores

The list of capped allrounders includes names of high-profile players like R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, DJ Bravo, among the others who have kept their base price at INR 2 crores. At the same time, the list also includes the purple cap holder of the 2021 season, Harshal Patel. Meanwhile, Aussie allrounder Mitchell Marsh has also registered for the mega auction with a base price of INR 2 crores after helping Perth Scorchers to clinch the Big Bash League 2021-22.

At the same time, international players like Shakib Al-Hassan, Jason Holder, and Mohammad Nabi also find themselves on the list for the allrounder's position. Alongside Holder, England cricketers Liam Livingstone and Chris Jordan are also set to go under the hammer in the mega auctions across two days. Indian cricketer Nitish Rana, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, and Krishnappa Gowtham will be also hopeful to attract good bids. Gowtham got the highest bid in the IPL 2021 auctions and was bought by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) for INR 9.5 crores.

With all 10 franchises looking to restructure their squads for the next cycle of IPL, Indian cricket fans are certainly up for a treat. The 2022 edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played between the last week of March till the end of May. As per BCCI’s statement a few days ago, the tournament will be held in India behind closed doors.

Complete list of capped all-rounders available in the IPL 2022 mega auctions

Capped allrounders with a base price of INR 2 crores

R Ashwin

Pat Cummins

Shakib al Hassan

DJ Bravo

Mitchell Marsh

Krunal Pandya

Harshal Patel

Chris Jordan

Jofra Archer

Craig Overton

David Wiley

Capped allrounders with a base price of INR 1.5 crores

Jason Holder

Washington Sundar

James Neesham

Lewis Gregory

Colin Munro

Capped allrounders with a base price of INR 1 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga

Mohammad Nabi

Nitish Rana

Liam Livingstone

Odean Smith

Jayant Yadav

Sherfane Rutherford

Daniel Mitchel

Mitchell Santner

Roston Chase

Moises Henriques

Colin De Grandhomme

James Faulkner

Darcy Short

Kedar Jadhav

Capped allrounders with a base price of INR 75 lakhs

Dominik Drakes

Daryl Mitchell

Romario Shepherd

Fabian Allen

Ben Cutting

Scott Kuggeleijn

Keemo Paul

Carlos Braithwaite

Capped allrounders with a base price of INR 50 lakhs

Shivam Dube

Krishnappa Gowtham

Marco Jansen

Vijay Shankar

Charith Asalanka

Rishi Dhawan

George Garton

Dwaine Pretorius

Akeal Hosein

Karim Janat

Pawan Negi

Gurkeerat Singh

Mark Adnair

Hilton Cartwright

Gareth Delany

Danushka Gunatilaka

Anaru Kitchen

Dhananjaya Lakshan

Sisanda Magala

Kyle Mayers

Andile Phehlukwayo

Seekkuge Prasanna

Raymon Reifer

Curtis Campher

Wayne Parnell

Samit Patel

Thisara Perera

Murali Vijay

Jack Wildermuth

Parvez Rasool

Dasun Shanaka

Gulbadin Naib

Chamika Karunaratne

Capped allrounders with a base price of INR 20 lakhs

Johannes Smith

Safyaan Sharif

