IPL 2022: Sreesanth Signs Up For Mega Auction; Check His Base Price After 8-year Absence

Former Indian speedster S Sreesanth has registered his name for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Kerala-born cricketer has set his base price at Rs. 50 lakh. It is worth mentioning that Sreesanth had registered his name for the IPL auction in 2021 as well but he wasn't picked up by any franchise.

He had set his base price at Rs. 75 lakh last year. Sreesanth last played in the IPL in 2013 before he was banned for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed a life ban on Sreesanth and barred him from taking part in any cricket held under its umbrella. Sreesanth challenged the decision in Supreme Court, where a ruling in his favour was made in 2019. The Supreme Court asked the BCCI to reconsider the quantum of the punishment handed out to the player. The BCCI then reduced Sreesanth's ban to seven years and he was cleared for a return to cricket by September 2020.

Sreesanth made his comeback through domestic cricket as he was picked in the Kerala squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021. In January 2021, Sreesanth played his first competitive game in more than eight years. Since his return to playing cricket, Sreesanth has picked a total of 13 wickets in six Vijay Hazare games that he has played for Kerala.

As far as Sreesanth's IPL statistics are concerned, the 38-year-old has played 44 matches in the cash-rich competition and has picked 40 wickets at an average of 29.9. Sreesanth has played for three franchises in the IPL, including Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, and Kochi Tuskers. He along with two other Rajasthan Royals players was arrested on charges of spot-fixing in May 2013 during the sixth edition of the IPL.

IPL 2022 mega auction

As far as IPL 2022 mega auction is concerned, a total of 1,214 players have enrolled their names for the event, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of the 1,214 players, 896 are Indians and 318 are foreign players.

According to a press release issued by the BCCI, the list includes 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 associate players from 10 different nations. In terms of the most players registered from a country other than India, Australia has once again topped the list with 59 names.

Image: Instagram/Sreesanth