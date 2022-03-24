IPL 2022: Suresh Raina Reacts To Ravindra Jadeja Being Named New CSK Captain

Former Team India batter Suresh Raina reckoned that Ravindra Jadeja is the apt successor of MS Dhoni as the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On Thursday, March 24, Dhoni passed the team’s captaincy baton to Jadeja, one of the premier all-rounders of the team over the last few seasons.

Raina, who went unsold in the mega auction after setting himself a base price of Rs 2 crore, reckoned that Ravindra Jadeja will not fail to live up to expectations as the new captain of the Yellow Army. Jadeja will only become the third player to lead the Yellow Army in the T20 championship.

Raina took to Twitter and wrote, “Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja. It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love #yellow #csk #WhistlePodu. (sic)”

Raina played 12 seasons for the Super Kings before being released by the franchise. Last year, he started his IPL campaign with a half-century against the Delhi Capitals (DC), but he lost his rhythm from thereon. Later, Robin Uthappa replaced him in the playing eleven.

Jadeja, in the meantime, isn’t much fussed after being made the skipper of the team. The veteran said that he will consult his “go-to person”, Dhoni, in case he has any queries or doubts.

“Feeling good, but I also know I need to fill in the big boots. I need to carry forward the legacy set by Mahi bhai. I don’t need to worry too much because he is here. If I have any questions, I will definitely go to him and he’ll be my go-to person. I am not worried too much. Thank you for your wishes, keep supporting us,” Jadeja said.

Prior to the mega auction that took place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore, CSK retained Jadeja, Dhoni and England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

The Super Kings are scheduled to begin their IPL 2022 journey on March 26 against Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK are the defending champions and also the four-time winner of the IPL.

