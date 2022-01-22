IPL 2022 To Take Place In India Without Spectators In Stadiums Amid COVID Surge: Report

It has been confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, which will be the 15th edition of the tournament, considered to be the biggest T20 league in the world, will be held in India. The tournament is scheduled to start in the month of April and will be held under closed doors without any spectators.

The news about Mumbai being chosen as the host for the IPL was confirmed by top BCCI sources, ANI reported on Saturday, after the list of players who have registered for the upcoming tournament was released.

IPL will return to India for the 2022 season as the second leg of IPL 2021 was held in the UAE in the month of September-October. The 2021 season was halted midway in May after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squads. BCCI postponed the tournament to September looking at the action-packed international schedule, and the season finished in the UAE in October with CSK being crowned champions. Earlier in 2020, the entire tournament was held in the UAE, as the world was shaken by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No spectators in IPL 2022

Spectators will not be allowed to watch the live-action of the coveted T20 league from stadium stands, in an attempt to secure it from COVID-19. Fans were allowed to watch the 2021 season of IPL. However looking at the current health scare, fans would most likely be happy to watch IPL at home, despite watching it on screens.

Meanwhile, cricket fans would be delighted on knowing that IPL is set to return to the homeland as they are already excited about seeing the list of player registrations for the IPL 2022 Player Auction. In a media advisory provided by IPL on their official website, it was confirmed that a total of 1,214 players have registered for the IPL 2022 mega auctions, scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13.

1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Mega Auctions

The Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises will join the IPL tournament starting from the upcoming season, alongside the eight original teams. All 10 teams will bid for 1,214 players in the first mega auction of the tournament, since 2018. The registered players' list contains 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 associate players. The list has 61 capped Indian players and 143 uncapped Indan players who were part of the previous IPL seasons. The list also consists of 209 capped internationals, 41 associate players, six uncapped internationals with IPL experience among the 692 uncapped Indians and 62 uncapped internationals.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/PTI)